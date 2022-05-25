Edelstein Against Netanyahu: “He Can’t Form Gov’t, We Need Primaries”

Senior Likud member and former health minister Yuli Edelstein has often criticized opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu and hasn’t minced words in the past about his intention to run against him for leadership of the Likud.

Speaking at the Israel Bar Association’s annual conference on Tuesday, Edelstein said: “Netanyahu can’t form a government right now and that’s the reason that we have a government that causing tremendous damage. I don’t see a single poll in which our bloc wins 61 seats so another election won’t help us.”

“Netanyahu is aware of my position that we need primaries and it’s pretty clear, every Knesset member understands that,” Edelstein said, adding that he’s met a number of times with Netanyahu in the past year. “We sat down to talk and that’s something good about Netanyahu.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)