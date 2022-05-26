Lieberman’s Next Plan: Abolish All Religious Councils In Israel

Despite the fact that the coalition is teetering on its last legs and lacks a majority, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman continues to launch diabolical plans against religion, this time aiming to abolish religious councils across the country, it was revealed this week.

Religious councils oversee religious services in cities and towns across Israel, including mikvaos, batei kevaros, and other religious matters, and in some cities, they also manage shuls and other religious centers.

The explanatory memorandum to the law does not obscure Lieberman’s intentions. “This decision is expected to bring full control of the local authority in the religious services it provides to its residents.” In other words, the power of Rabbanim will be restrained and authority over religious issues will be under the exclusive control of the government and local council.

In response to the report, Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana issued a statement, saying: “The draft of the Arrangements Law that was published was not coordinated with the Religious Affairs Ministry and is not acceptable to the Deputy Minister.” In other words, Lieberman planned on trying to quietly legislate a huge and consequential change in religious services without even consulting the religious affairs minister.

The plan is included in the Arrangements Law, which is due to be approved by the government in about three weeks together with the budget. However, it must then be approved in the Knesset, an unlikely prospect at this point.

“The destruction and madness of Avigdor Lieberman is endless when it comes to destroying everything related to Yahadus and religious services,” UTJ MK Uri Maklev said in response to the report.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said: “In its last breaths, the evil government headed by Bennett-Lieberman-Lapid wants to stick its paws in and completely trample Jewish identity and tradition. They’ll be sent to the dustbin of history very soon. We’ll replace them, b’ezras Hashem, with a nationalist government that that will proudly represent the state’s Jewish identity.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)