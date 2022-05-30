Bennett Hints At Israel’s Role In Iran: “Era Of Iranian Immunity Is Over”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke about Iran at the start of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday and hinted at Israel’s role in the “accident” at the Parchin military base in Iran on Thursday and the assassination of a senior IRGC officer last Sunday, saying that whoever funds and perpetrates terror “will bear the full price.”

Bennett’s remarks come after the report in The New York Times, which revealed that Israel confirmed to the United States that it was behind the assassination in Iran, a report that provoked much ire among Israeli officials.

“This week we saw again that instead of improving the lives of the Iranian people, the Iranian regime chooses tyranny, terrorism and lies,” Bennett said. “Over the past weekend, the Iranian people have taken to the streets in Abadan and elsewhere in Iran, protesting against the tyranny of the regime. In response, Iranian forces have shot at Iranian citizens. In many places in Iran right now, it is difficult to get water and affordable bread. Instead, Iran invests in terror like the underground drone base they recently presented.”

Iran unveiled today an underground UAV facility. with various types of armed drones. pic.twitter.com/Z3La5so3GG — Tal Inbar (@inbarspace) May 28, 2022

“Iran is also investing in lies like its systematic deception of the IAEA in order to escape the organization’s inspections, as revealed this week. The Iranian regime is based on tyranny, terrorism and lies. ”

“The world must stand by the Iranian people and oppose the actions of the brutal regime. For many years, the Iranian regime has been active against Israel and the region through emissaries, but the head of the octopus, Iran itself, has somehow been granted immunity. As we have said more than once, the immunity of the Iranian regime is over. Whoever funds terrorists, whoever arms terrorists, whoever sends terrorists – will bear the full cost.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)