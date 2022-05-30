Iran Names 5 Israelis As Targets In Revenge Attacks

The Iranian Fars News Agency, associated with the Revolutionary Guards, published details on Monday on five Israelis they identified as targets for retaliatory attacks for the assassination of the senior IRGC official last week.

The report, entitled: Zionists Who Must Live Undercover, lists five Israelis with expertise in security, intelligence, or technology.

The five are Amos Malka, a retired IDF general who served as the head of the IDF Intelligence Directorate from 1998 to 2001; Amir Levental, the CEO of a rail cybersecurity company who managed cybersecurity teams and projects in the IDF for 22 years; Gal Ganot, a cybersecurity expert who served as a senior officer in the IDF’s elite Unit 8200 (an Israeli Intelligence Corps unit responsible for collecting signal intelligence (SIGINT) and code decryption) for 13 years; Inbal Arieli, also a former senior officer in the Unit 8200; and Amit Meltzer, who managed cybertechnology teams and projects for the State, including the Mossad, for over 30 years.

According to the article, these five Israelis who “played a part in sabotage against Islamic countries and the assassination of Islamic Resistance operatives” are now being “closely monitored day and night” along with their families and work colleagues. The report added that many other Israelis are also potential targets.

Iran has vowed to avenge the assassination and Israel is taking the threats very seriously, raising the security alert level at its embassies and mission worldwide. Israel’s concern grew after The New York Times published a report saying that Israel confirmed its responsibility for the assassination to the US. Another Times report on Friday said that the unexplained “accident” at a sensitive Iranian military site east of Tehran on Thursday was actually a drone strike similar to past strikes attributed to Israel.

On Monday morning, Israel issued a travel warning to Turkey, saying that there is a “real threat” to Israelis in the country, as well as in other countries bordering Iran.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)