Rosh Chodesh Sivan: Women Of The Wall Smuggle Sefer Torah In A Bag

About 20 members of the Women of the Wall group engaged in their regular antics on Tuesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Sivan, at the Kosel.

The women smuggled a Sefer Torah inside a bag into the Kosel plaza, which is forbidden by law. A group of children protested their presence by blowing whistles.

Kosel ushers confiscated items from both groups.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: “The Women of the Wall group once again acted in violation of the directives of the Justice Ministry and even brought in a Sefer Torah in violation of the regulations and created an unnecessary commotion at the Kosel plaza.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)