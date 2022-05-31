Rosh Chodesh Sivan: Women Of The Wall Smuggle Sefer Torah In A Bag

About 20 members of the Women of the Wall group engaged in their regular antics on Tuesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Sivan, at the Kosel.

The women smuggled a Sefer Torah inside a bag into the Kosel plaza, which is forbidden by law. A group of children protested their presence by blowing whistles.

Kosel ushers confiscated items from both groups.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated: “The Women of the Wall group once again acted in violation of the directives of the Justice Ministry and even brought in a Sefer Torah in violation of the regulations and created an unnecessary commotion at the Kosel plaza.”

  3. These women wrote in an article that the Moon has no light on its own, it’s just a reflection of the sun. They’re entitled to their opinion. But then why are they celebrating Rosh Chodesh? There is no actual birth of a new moon?

  4. I can understand why blowing whistles would create “unnecessary commotion,” but why would a sefer Torah, especially if those who don’t like it could have just ignored it?

  6. Who cares that is not a sefer Torah, and should be burned
    (They should sell the zichus for the Hadlakah)
    STOP giving them free advertisement,
    and they will disappear