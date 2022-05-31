WATCH: “We Need A Cover Story:” Bennett Shows Evidence Of Iranian Lies To The World

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday released documents confirming The Wall Street Journal report last week saying that the Mossad’s seizure of a trove of Iranian nuclear documents in 2018 uncovered the fact that Iran had stolen classified International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) documents and used them to cover up its nuclear activities.

“Iran stole classified documents from the UN’s Atomic Agency IAEA and used that information to systematically evade nuclear probes,” Bennett wrote. “How do we know? Because we got our hands on Iran’s deception plan.”

“It’s right here: https://t.co/qg1Fj7iClA

Bennett also published two videos on the topic, one serious and one an animated one poking fun at IAEA inspectors. In the first video, Bennett noted the handwritten Persian notes found on some of the IAEA documents, one of which was written by the then-Iranian defense minister to slain nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the father of Iran’s nuclear program. The note stated: “Sooner or later, they [the inspectors] will ask us and we’ll need to have a comprehensive cover story for them.”

“Iran lied to the world,” Bennett elaborated. “Iran is lying to the world again right now, and the world must make sure that Iran doesn’t get away scot-free.”

On Monday, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi released a report estimating that Iran now has a stockpile of enriched uranium 18 times higher than the limit delineated in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Bennett also published photos of an explosion chamber at the Parchin research base, where Iran has been suspected of carrying out nuclear detonation tests. A New York Times report on Friday said that an unexplained “accident” at Parchin on Thursday was actually a drone strike similar to past strikes attributed to Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)