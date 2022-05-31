After A Manhunt: Terror Attack In Old City Is Thwarted

Jerusalem Border Police officers stationed at Sha’ar Shechem on Monday spotted an Arab teen who aroused their suspicion.

The Arab realized that the officers were watching him and he fled the scene into the Old City.

Additional police officers were called and after a manhunt, the suspect was found and detained at the Iron Gate, near Har HaBayis.

A search of his bag turned up a knife. The suspect was taken for questioning to the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District Police, and investigators say he was planning to perpetrate a stabbing attack.

The suspect’s detention was extended in court on Tuesday.

