End Of An Era: Yaakov Litzman Resigns After 23 Years In The Knesset

UTJ MK Yaakov Litzman on Wednesday afternoon submitted his resignation to Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy after 23 years in the Knesset.

Litzman’s resignation was a condition of the plea deal reached in a case against him for a single charge of fraud and breach of trust.

His position in the Knesset will be replaced by the next person on the UTJ list, former MK Yaakov Tessler, a representative of Vizhnitz. However, until a new government is formed, Litzman will continue to serve as a significant figure in the UTJ outside the Knesset.

A decision has already been made by the Gerrer Rebbe that Litzman will be replaced in the next Knesset by Yitzchak Goldknoff, 72.

Goldknoff is the secretary of the Vaadas HaRabbanim for Kedushas HaShabbos, the director of the Beis Yaakov kindergarten and daycare network, and previously served as the Gerrer representative at the Jerusalem municipality.

The decision was made on Tuesday night after a meeting between Goldknoff and the Gerrer Rebbe.

נעים להכיר: יצחק גולדקנופף, מועמד חסידות גור לכנסת הבאה. יחליף את יעקב ליצמן.

(על פי בכירים בחסידות, זאת ההחלטה של האדמו״ר, אם לא יהיו שינויים של הרגע האחרון, ויכולים להיות). pic.twitter.com/juQY4dqKGx — ישי כהן (@ishaycoen) June 1, 2022

