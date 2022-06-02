Answer Truthfully: Who Knows the Name of The Chofetz Chaim’s Sefer on “Emes?”

by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

It is one of the most neglected of virtues – dedicating oneself to only speak truth. Rav Chaim Kanievsky zatzal thought it so neglected and so important that he chose it as the very first topic of his Mussar Sefer entitled, SOrchos Yosher.”

So what can we do about it?

The Sfas Tamim Foundation is dedicated to the dissemination of this value in Klal Yisroel. To this end, this organization has launched a weekly parsha sheet with 4 columns:

1] A column featuring the value of Emes as found in each week’s Parsa.

2] An inspirational story about Emes and or other aspects of Chizuk in this area.

3] A column of Piskei Halacha following teh Psakim of Rav Nachum Yavrov zt”;, whose seforim were declared by Rav Elyashiv zatzal as the most authoritative piskei halacha in any topic he wrote on

4] A translation of classic works on Emes beginning with Rav Chaim Kanevsky zatzal’s work , continuing with the Chofetz Chaim’s sefer on it.

Oh, and by the way, teh name of his sefer is Sefas Tamim.