WATCH: Police Chase After Arab With Knife In Old City

Israel Police on Tuesday published a video of a chase after an Arab suspected of planning to imminently carry out a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“Earlier this week, Israel Border Police officers at Sha’ar Shechem in Jerusalem spotted a suspicious individual running into the Old City,” the police stated. “The officers began to pursue the suspect, who then threw a bag which contained a knife.”

“The suspect was taken for questioning, which revealed that he had purchased a knife near Sha’ar Shechem with the intention of stabbing an Israel Police officer.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)