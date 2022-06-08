Nearly THREE DOZEN Lakewood-Area Jews Win Their Primaries in Massive Win for Frum Community

Nearly three dozen frum Jews emerged victorious Tuesday night, following campaigns for various races in Lakewood, Jackson, and Toms River for a broad array of positions.

Most notably, hundreds of frum Jackson residents turned out to support their selected candidates for positions on the Ocean County Republican Committee – an extremely powerful local group in the county – and in the process ousting numerous incumbents, some of whom were accused of actively engaging in attempts to stifle Jewish growth in Ocean County.

The frum candidates – some of them incumbents – who won their primaries on Tuesday night include:

  • Aryeh Skorski
  • Uriel Davoudi
  • Michael Stern
  • Eliyohu Klein
  • Aryeh Greenspan
  • Shaindel Friedman
  • Boruch Berger
  • Shmuel Kaluszyner
  • Shmuel Ellenbogen
  • Baruch Kaluszyner
  • Baruch Birnbaum
  • Avraham Flohr
  • Miriam Gross
  • Yitzchok Weiss
  • David Wolin
  • Ilya Sokolin
  • Avraham Dov Auerbach
  • Michael Goode
  • Meir Tesser
  • Tzvi Bruckenstein
  • Albert Akerman
  • Mordechai Gross
  • Justin Flancbaum
  • Kerianne Flancbaum
  • Mordechai Burnstein
  • Hadassah Burnstein
  • Tzvi Herman
  • Moshe Suissa
  • Yedidyah Danziger
  • Yakov Saposh
  • Shimson Heller
  • Rafael Englard

