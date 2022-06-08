Nearly THREE DOZEN Lakewood-Area Jews Win Their Primaries in Massive Win for Frum Community

Nearly three dozen frum Jews emerged victorious Tuesday night, following campaigns for various races in Lakewood, Jackson, and Toms River for a broad array of positions.

Most notably, hundreds of frum Jackson residents turned out to support their selected candidates for positions on the Ocean County Republican Committee – an extremely powerful local group in the county – and in the process ousting numerous incumbents, some of whom were accused of actively engaging in attempts to stifle Jewish growth in Ocean County.

The frum candidates – some of them incumbents – who won their primaries on Tuesday night include:

Aryeh Skorski

Uriel Davoudi

Michael Stern

Eliyohu Klein

Aryeh Greenspan

Shaindel Friedman

Boruch Berger

Shmuel Kaluszyner

Shmuel Ellenbogen

Baruch Kaluszyner

Baruch Birnbaum

Avraham Flohr

Miriam Gross

Yitzchok Weiss

David Wolin

Ilya Sokolin

Avraham Dov Auerbach

Michael Goode

Meir Tesser

Tzvi Bruckenstein

Albert Akerman

Mordechai Gross

Justin Flancbaum

Kerianne Flancbaum

Mordechai Burnstein

Hadassah Burnstein

Tzvi Herman

Moshe Suissa

Yedidyah Danziger

Yakov Saposh

Shimson Heller

Rafael Englard

