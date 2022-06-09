The Unique Gift Herzog Received In Beit Shemesh

Israeli President Yitzchak Herzog visited the Netzach Yisrael Talmud Torah in Beit Shemesh last week.

During the visit, Herzog received a special gift, a letter written by his grandfather, HaRav Yitzchak HaLevi Herzog, z’tl, Israel’s first Chief Rabbi, to HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl.

The letter was given to him by HaRav Elyashiv’s great-grandson, Rav Shaul Miller, the principal of Netzach Yisrael.

A visibly moved Herzog read the letter with great interest and thanked Rav Miller for the wonderful gesture. He also spoke about the special connection his grandfather had with HaRav Elyahsiv, a relationship that began when HaRav Elyashiv studied at the kollel founded by HaRav Herzog and later in his appointment as Dayan of the Beis Din HaGadol.

Herzog’s visit to Netzach Yisrael was arranged by Beit Shemesh Mayor Aliza Bloch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)