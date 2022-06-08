Residents Evacuated As Firefighters Fight Flames In Jerusalem Hills

A fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in the wadi between Mevaseret Tzion, Beit Nekofa and Har Adar in the Jerusalem hills.

The residents of one of the streets in Mevasert Tzion have been evacuated from their homes.

Twenty-one firefighting crews and six aircraft are working to quell the flames toward with a fire brigade of the Keren Kayemet L’Yisrael.

Police have closed the area to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and the public has been requested not to approach the areas of the fire.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)