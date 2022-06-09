HaGaon HaRav Mutzafi: “Electric Scooters Are Horrible Killing Devices”

HaGaon HaRav Bentzion Mutzafi, a leading Sefardic Posek in Eretz Yisroel, called electric scooters “horrible killing devices” in response to a question about a recent tragic accident in Israel.

HaRav Mutzafi was asked about the recent incident in Petach Tikvah, during which a 13-year-old was killed after being hit by a car while he was riding an electric scooter. The same evening, another resident of Petach Tikvah, a 30-year-old avreich who was injured while riding on an electric scooter last week, passed away.

HaRav Mutzafi referred to the incident: “There’s no police, there’s no deterrence, no governance. Day after day, we witness boys ‘flying’ back and forth at the most congested intersections with these horrible killing electric scooters. There’s not even a shadow of a police presence and nissim occur that no one is injured or killed, but today it happened.”

“I suggest to every parent who has a son or daughter who owns an electric scooter or bike to hang a list of those killed by these destructive devices in a central place in their homes and to warn their household members about these incidents. And the Borei Olam should bring peace on us and all of Yisrael.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)