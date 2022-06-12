Released For Publication: Israel Foiled Iranian Attack on Israelis in Turkey

It was released for publication on Sunday that Israeli security officials thwarted an Iranian attempt to attack Israelis in Turkey last month, Kan News reported.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) informed Turkish security officials about the possible attack and enlisted their assistance in foiling it. The attack would have seen members of an Iranian terror cell abducting Israelis, a senior Israeli official told Walla News.

About two weeks ago, Israel issued a travel warning to Turkey, saying that there is a “real threat” to Israelis in the country.

Following Israel’s general travel warning to Turkey, over 100 Israelis in Turkey were personally contacted by Israeli officials and warned to return to Israel as they were in Iranian operatives’ crosshairs.

