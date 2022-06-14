What Did The Beis Din In Israel Tell Eliya Haliwa?

Last week, Eliya Haliwa, the Lebanese man who was “exposed” as a non-Jew after marrying a Syrian Jewish girl from Brooklyn but then turned out to actually be Jewish, appeared before the Beis Din in Israel last week, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Haliwa, who moved to Israel at the end of April, told the Beis Din that not only was he born a Jew but in the wake of the storm after his marriage, he was megayeir l’chumrah.

A source told Kikar that the Beis Din suggested to Haliwa to grant his wife a get l’chumra, just in case he was Jewish at the time of the wedding. Haliwa refused to do so, saying that he was definitely a Jew all along and he only was megayeir l’chumrah. Also, he said that his wife has agreed to remain married to him if he can prove he is a Jew.

The Beis Din offered Haliwa two options, to grant his wife a get, as was initially suggested. The second option, assuming that his wife is willing, is to remarry his wife in order to verify the kiddushin.

