What Happened At The Secret Meeting Between Gafni And Lapid?

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid held a secret meeting on Wednesday at the Knesset, leading to much speculation about what the meeting was about.

Later on Wednesday, a B’Chadrei Chareidim reporter tweeted that Lapid had tried to persuade Gafni at the meeting to support the passing of the Yehudah and Shomron Regulations Law. Lapid emphasized that failing to renew the law would have significant negative effects on Chareidi cities in Yehudah and Shomron.

Nevertheless, Gafni clarified to Lapid that he will not cooperate with the coalition in passing the legislation.

On Thursday, Gafni said on Reshet Bet: “Very interesting – Housing Minister Elkin and others [in the coalition] have already been harming the Chareidim for a year in ways that shouldn’t happen in a democratic country. Now suddenly they’re worried that the revocation of the Yehudah and Shomron Regulations Law will harm the residents of Beitar and Modiin Illit? Let them go home.”

Over a month ago, Kikar H’Shabbat reported that Lapid invests great efforts in preserving his relationship with Gafni and even appointed one of the party’s ministers as a “project manager” to oversee the maintenance of ties with the UTJ chairman.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)