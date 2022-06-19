WATCH: IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Rocket Fired At Ashkelon

The IDF carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a rocket fired at Ashkelon on Friday night, the first rocket fired into Israel in two months.

Residents of Israeli towns near the southern border and in the industrial area of Ashkelon were forced to run to bomb shelters at 3 a.m.

Fortunately, the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. No injuries were reported.

One of the targets hit by the IDF was an observation post overlooking the southern border community of Netiv Ha’asara.

However, the observation post was damaged rather than destroyed and Hamas terrorists returned to the post hours later and raised Hamas flags. Residents of Netiv Ha’asara expressed disappointment that the IDF didn’t destroy the post completely.

The rocket was fired hours after a counterterrorism operation in Jenin on Friday morning during which Golani soldiers killed three armed terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)