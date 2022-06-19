WORTHLESS: Ivermectin Doesn’t Help in Treating Covid-19, New Study Shows

A new study conducted by researchers at Duke and Vanderbilt universities concluded that ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug used experimentally on Covid-19 patients, has almost no positive effect on the treatment of the virus.
The researchers say patients who received ivermectin didn’t show any improvement in symptoms relative to those who didn’t take the drug, and those who were administered ivermectin didn’t have lower hospitalization or mortality rates than those who didn’t get the treatment. In fact, those who took ivermectin had higher hospitalization rates than those who didn’t.
Ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 received significant attention after a prominent doctor, Dr. Pierre Kory, made an argument for the drug before a Congressional committee in 2020. It gained further traction after popular podcast host Joe Rogan said he took ivermectin as part of a cocktail of drugs to treat himself when he was infected with the virus.
“There was no significant benefit in our primary endpoint of resolution of symptoms in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 illness,” said Adrian Hernandez, the study’s administrative principal investigator. “Overall, most people improved their symptoms whether they took ivermectin or not.”
“Given these results there does not appear to be a role for ivermectin outside of a clinical trial setting, especially considering other available options with proven reduction in hospitalizations and death,” Hernandez said.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Hmm
How did they conduct the study????
We cannot believe anyone these days the corruption is beyond our imagination
Todays COVID is so weak BH many people are recovering without taking anything extra
But I would still suggest people take Hydroxychloroquine Zinc and vitamin D and C
For those who want to BOOST their immune system, Take vitamin D, C, Zinc Quercetin every day
Fake News!!! They deliberately excluded any horses from the study.
Such rishus and sheker:
There are many news stories documenting how Ivermectin literally saved lives.
However, if their standard for knocking Ivermectin is:
““Overall, most people improved their symptoms whether they took ivermectin or not.””
Then, they should also apply no less a standard to the “vaccines”.
Without being able to see the study I have several questions
When was the ivermectin given
Was it the proper dose
Was it taken with zinc
Fauci and his minions have pulled this shtick before
They “tested” ivermectin
In too high doses
On patients already hospitalized
Without the zinc
Obviously it did not work
Just because the honchos tell everyone it’s tested and proven, doesn’t mean we all need to be gullible fools and trust these corrupt monsters
They hide the truth
And it’s not hard to do it when u can manipulate any study any way u want and most people aren’t smart enough to know the difference or ask the right questions
Here goes YWN again spreading fake news.
Please stop posting misinformation
You gotta love it! You couldn’t make this up if you tried!
Ivermectin worked. There isn’t much real “evidence” that it works against Omicron, since people generally recover from that variant without intervention, making it hard to “prove” one way or the other. But it worked against the Delta variant, and it reduced fatalities tremendously in India, Peru, Mexico, and a couple of other countries that distributed it en masse. So to come up with a “study” now, when the only variants around are Omicron and its followers, is dishonest at best, and certainly an attempt at “disinformation”.
So thank you YWN for your straightforward reporting. Next time please vet the drivel you post.
Here we go again…
They did the same thing 12-24 months ago with Hydroxychloroquine.
a) They left out the Zinc.
b) They conducted the study late-stage. (not within 5 days of symptoms.)
Strangely, when it came to studies for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, THEN they were disciplined enough to make sure it was within 5 days of symptoms.
I don’t believe Ivermectin is useless. I think it’s a fine replacement for HCQ (to be combined with Zinc).
But i’m certain that this study is indeed useless…
It would behoove you to consult with a few of the doctors WHO HAVE BEEN USING IVERMECTIN on many thousands of patients throughout the pandemic before printing scurrilous lies based on a garbage study that you obviously don’t understand.
There sure will be plenty of Gehennom to go around for all the various people who encouraged people to not use easy safe and effective medicines to deal with potentially life threatening infection/disease state. I know people who either died as a result, or probably would have died but for being able to get them Ivermectin after they had been symptomatic for as much as 6, 7 days and on the cusp of having to go to the hospital. And yes, the Ivermectin turned them around usually within 24 hours very noticeable improvement.
And no, relying on the mainstream media caricatures of the legit doctors to characterize them without ever even trying to get the other side of the story – at minimum – is grotesque negligence that is shameless dishonesty.
I’m sure the venerable docs over at the FLCCC would be more than happy to provide you a thorough explanation of the evidence base for Ivermectin & their own personal clinical experience using it. But you’d have to, you know, actually bother to ask them.
Was the study paid for by Pfizer?
If “scientists” can “prove” that the world isn’t flat, then no surprise they can “prove” that ivermectin doesn’t work. Such meshugas!