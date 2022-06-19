WORTHLESS: Ivermectin Doesn’t Help in Treating Covid-19, New Study Shows

A new study conducted by researchers at Duke and Vanderbilt universities concluded that ivermectin, the anti-parasitic drug used experimentally on Covid-19 patients, has almost no positive effect on the treatment of the virus.

The researchers say patients who received ivermectin didn’t show any improvement in symptoms relative to those who didn’t take the drug, and those who were administered ivermectin didn’t have lower hospitalization or mortality rates than those who didn’t get the treatment. In fact, those who took ivermectin had higher hospitalization rates than those who didn’t.

Ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19 received significant attention after a prominent doctor, Dr. Pierre Kory, made an argument for the drug before a Congressional committee in 2020. It gained further traction after popular podcast host Joe Rogan said he took ivermectin as part of a cocktail of drugs to treat himself when he was infected with the virus.

“There was no significant benefit in our primary endpoint of resolution of symptoms in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 illness,” said Adrian Hernandez, the study’s administrative principal investigator. “Overall, most people improved their symptoms whether they took ivermectin or not.”

“Given these results there does not appear to be a role for ivermectin outside of a clinical trial setting, especially considering other available options with proven reduction in hospitalizations and death,” Hernandez said.

