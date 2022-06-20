Iran Admits: “Death Of Nuclear Engineer In May Was Not ‘An Accident'”

The Iranian nuclear engineer who died in an unexplained incident at the Parchin military development base last month was martyred in an act of “industrial sabotage,” an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Monday, Yisrael Hayom reported.

Hassani Ahangar, head of the Imam Khomenei University, which serves IRGC cadets, told an Iranian media outlet: “The martyr from the Ministry of Defense was himself not the target but was affected by an act of industrial sabotage. We must prevent such threats with artificial intelligence methods.”

Ahangar did not identify the party responsible for the “sabotage”.

The attack killed engineer Ehsan Ghadbeigi and injured one of his colleagues and the facility suffered significant damage.

Following the attack, The New York Times reported that the “accident” at the site was actually a strike by quadcopter suicide drones.

Previous unexplained explosions occurred at the Parchin military site in 2020 and in 2014.

