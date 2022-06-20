MASS SHOOTING IN NYC: 9 Shot On Harlem Street; 1 Dead, 8 Injured

Gunfire erupted overnight in Harlem, resulting in the shooting of nine people, one of them fatally.

Police say that seven men and two women were struck in the hail of bullets at Fifth Avenue and East 139th Street just after 12:35 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred as the victims were enjoying their night out on the streets.

“I was sitting in my living room and all I heard was sporadic shots ringing,” one witness told Eyewitness News. “It was like, ‘Prong, prong, prong!’. And then it stopped and picked back up, ‘Brum, brum!’ You know, it was so many shots. First I thought it was fireworks. And then I thought, ‘Nah, it can’t be.'”

A 21-year-old died from injuries sustained from a bullet wound, while the other eight victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered a gun but did not reveal what prompted the outburst of violence.

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe. And while we’re making some headway against violence we have a lot of work to do, but we need help alongside the entire criminal justice system,” said NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

