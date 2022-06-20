FREAK ACCIDENT: Tree Randomly Falls On Car On Palisades Parkway, Killing Driver

A pickup truck driver was killed and two others injured when a tree suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle on the Palisades Parkway in an incident that left onlookers dumbstruck.

The bizarre accident occurred in the Palisades Parkway’s northbound lanes near Exit 16 in Rockland County on Sunday afternoon.

The front seat passenger was killed by the falling tree, while the driver was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center and another passenger in the rear seat was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

IN a statement to YWN, the NY State Police said the following:

A passenger in the vehicle, Anthony Apostolico, 48, of Chester, NY, died at the scene. The driver, Vincent A. Apostolico, 20, of Chester, NY, was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. A second passenter, Elizabeth M. Apostolico, 17, also of Chester, NY, was transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.

The investigation into the crash in continuing.

State Police were assisted on the scene by the New York State Park Police, Stony Point Fire Department, town of Highland EMS, Rockland County EMS, and Hatzolah EMS.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)