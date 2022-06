A Palestinian who planned on carrying out a terror attack near Har HaBayis on Monday changed his mind and turned himself into the police, Israel Police stated on Tuesday.

The Arab, a 37-year-old from the town of Anata, northeast of the Old City of Jerusalem, had planned on stabbing Jews but then regretted his plans.

The police detained him and transferred him for questioning. He was brought to the court on Tuesday for an extension of his arrest.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)