UP IN SMOKE: FDA to Ban the Sale of Juul E-Cigs

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is finalizing an order to Juul Labs forcing the company to take its e-cigarettes off the market, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Back in September, the FDA delayed a decision over whether Juul and other e-cig manufacturers could see their vaping products as the agency dealt with other, more pressing issues, like Covid vaccines.

The planned move comes after a two-year review of the safety and marketing of Juul’s e-cigs. At the time, the FDA said that it would be reviewing the “marketing practices and research on marketing effects of product design, public health impact, and adverse experiences related to JUUL products.”

Relatedly, the FDA in October allowed another company, British American Tobacco, to begin selling its Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods, making the product the first vape to get FDA clearance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)