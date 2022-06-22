UP IN SMOKE: FDA to Ban the Sale of Juul E-Cigs

File - In this June 17, 2019, file photo, a cashier displays a packet of tobacco-flavored Juul pods at a store in San Francisco. Investigators from 39 states will look into the marketing and sales of vaping products by Juul Labs, including whether the company targeted youths and made misleading claims about nicotine content in its devices, officials announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Juul released a statement saying it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors in response to concerns by government officials and others. (AP Photo/Samantha Maldonado, File)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is finalizing an order to Juul Labs forcing the company to take its e-cigarettes off the market, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

Back in September, the FDA delayed a decision over whether Juul and other e-cig manufacturers could see their vaping products as the agency dealt with other, more pressing issues, like Covid vaccines.

The planned move comes after a two-year review of the safety and marketing of Juul’s e-cigs. At the time, the FDA said that it would be reviewing the “marketing practices and research on marketing effects of product design, public health impact, and adverse experiences related to JUUL products.”

Relatedly, the FDA in October allowed another company, British American Tobacco, to begin selling its Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods, making the product the first vape to get FDA clearance.

