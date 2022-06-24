WATCH: Moishe Kleinerman’s Sister: “I Feel That He’s Alive”

Moshie Kleinerman has been missing for 89 days and his prolonged absence is taking a terrible toll on his parents and siblings.

Following a discussion in the Knesset on the case on Tuesday, a large-scale search was held for him on Wednesday in the Meron area. The search concentrated on hidden areas such as caves, caverns, pits, and dense foliage.

Also on Wednesday, Channel 13 News spoke with Moishe’s sisters about their brother’s disappearance:

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel. Anyone who wishes to assist in the case can click here.

