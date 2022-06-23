WATCH: Israel Police Releases Video Of Search For Moishe: Drones, Dogs, & Helicopters

Israel Police published a video of a large-scale search for Moishe Kleinerman on Wednesday in the Meron area, the last place he was seen 88 days ago.

The move comes the day after a discussion in the Knesset about Moshie’s disappearance, during which Israel Police was slammed for its neglect of the case.

Israel Police were joined in the search by ZAKA, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), and hundreds of volunteers.

“We’re continuing searches for Moishe, the boy who belongs to all of us,” said Police Rav, Rav Rami Birchiyahu. “Israel Police is conducting extensive efforts to bring Moishe home via searches with additional officers, rescue units, and civlian volunteers.”

“Israel Police will continue efforts to find Moishe and bring him back safe and sound.”

The public is asked to continue davening for Avraham Moshe ben Gittel. Anyone who wishes to assist in the case can click on the link: https://thechesedfund.com/ezratachim/lost-child-grave-danger?aff=ML103.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)