US Working On “Road Map” For Normalization Between Israel & Saudi Arabia

The Biden administration has been working on a “road map for normalization” between Israel and Saudi Arabia ahead of President Biden’s visit to the region next month, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The report quotes four US sources, who emphasized that there won’t be an agreement prior to Biden’s strip but the president will discuss the plan with the leaders of the two countries during the trip.

According to the report, the Biden administration is eager to gain credit for continuing to foster the warming of ties between Israel and Arab states that began with the Abraham Accords during the Trump administration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)