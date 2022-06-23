US Working On “Road Map” For Normalization Between Israel & Saudi Arabia

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2011 file photo, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, offers his condolences to then Prince Salman bin Abdel-Aziz upon the death of his brother Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, at Prince Sultan palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Joe Biden is expected to speak to Saudi King Salman for the first time in Biden’s just over a month-old administration. Coming as soon as Thursday, the conversation between the two strategic partners will be overshadowed by the expected release of U.S. intelligence findings on whether the king’s son approved the killing of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The Biden administration has been working on a “road map for normalization” between Israel and Saudi Arabia ahead of President Biden’s visit to the region next month, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The report quotes four US sources, who emphasized that there won’t be an agreement prior to Biden’s strip but the president will discuss the plan with the leaders of the two countries during the trip.

According to the report, the Biden administration is eager to gain credit for continuing to foster the warming of ties between Israel and Arab states that began with the Abraham Accords during the Trump administration.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)