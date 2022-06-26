Israel Is Concerned As Iran & EU Agree To Resume Nuclear Talks

Israel is concerned in the wake of the announcement over the weekend that the European Union and Iran have agreed to resume talks on a nuclear deal within days, Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

At a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, said the negotiations would restart soon.

“The coming days means the coming days, I mean quickly, immediately,” Borell said.

Prior to Borrell’s trip, US Special Representative to Iran Robert Malley told the EU diplomatic chief that the US “remains committed to returning to the deal.”

“The current deal is very bad for Israel,” a senior security official told Channel 12. “The deal expires after 2.5 years and will allow Iran to flourish economically and increase and advance its military capabilities in the Middle East.”

Borell also met with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani who told Borreel that Iran’s violations of the 2015 nuclear deal “are solely a legal and rational reaction to US unilateralism and European indifference to the continued US violations against the Iran nuclear deal” and asserted that Iran will continue to develop its nuclear power until the West puts a stop “to its illegal behavior.”

He added that Tehran will not accept any agreement that doesn’t promise economic benefits for Iran.

Important outcome of my visit to #Iran is that we deblocked recent deadlock and that halted Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action #JCPOA negotiations will resume.https://t.co/NY2OFa2eGA pic.twitter.com/Lq7dRvC4Vp — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 25, 2022

