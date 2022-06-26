UTJ MK Maklev: “There Won’t Be An Alternative Gov’t, It Didn’t Work”

UTJ Uri Maklev said on Friday that the talks on forming an alternative government in the current Knesset have failed.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Maklev said: “Unfortunately, there won’t be an alternative government. It didn’t work with Gantz and New Hope. Even if all of Yamina joins us, it won’t be enough.”

As YWN reported, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni was carrying out negotiations for the Likud party in its efforts to establish an alternative right-wing government in the current government and prevent another election.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also said on Friday that “the chances of an alternative government are zero, we’re going to elections.”

Shaked added that if Bennett doesn’t run in the next elections, she’ll take over as the head of Yamina and the party will run in the next election.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)