UTJ MK Maklev: “There Won’t Be An Alternative Gov’t, It Didn’t Work”

UTJ Uri Maklev said on Friday that the talks on forming an alternative government in the current Knesset have failed.
In an interview with Reshet Bet, Maklev said: “Unfortunately, there won’t be an alternative government. It didn’t work with Gantz and New Hope. Even if all of Yamina joins us, it won’t be enough.”
As YWN reported, UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni was carrying out negotiations for the Likud party in its efforts to establish an alternative right-wing government in the current government and prevent another election.
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked also said on Friday that “the chances of an alternative government are zero, we’re going to elections.”
Shaked added that if Bennett doesn’t run in the next elections, she’ll take over as the head of Yamina and the party will run in the next election.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Maklev and the Agudat Yisrael/Degel HaTorah political hacks just can’t wait to demonstrate how adept they are at losing even more support next November. While most secular Israelis still want to retain the Jewish identity of EY and were disgusted with the antics of Kahana and Lieberman they are also firmly against the type of blatant extortion the religious parties were successful at exercising under Bibi.
neither Bennet nor Shaked should be in the next government
they are both untrustworthy and complete loosers
That means we’re stuck with Lapid until the election – unbridled Lapid. And this is all in the hope an election can churn the results we’re all desperately hoping for.
elections are costly but they are efficient and necessary …… Bennett should be held responsible for this mess and Shaked should truly keep her lips sealed, her days in politics are finished….if you can not trust a woman to take you right home then delivery to an enemy is worse