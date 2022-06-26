SHMITTAH ALERT: Israeli Produce Being Sold in Popular Sullivan County Supermarket

With still three months left to shmittah in Eretz Yisroel, produce grown in Israel continues to pop up in various supermarkets, posing a serious halachic stumbling block to many unwitting consumers.

One place that is currently selling shmittah items is the Shoprite in Sullivan County, a popular shopping option among kosher consumers. Some of the produce’s packaging even says that terumos and maasros have been taken.

The produce with this problem at the Shoprite include both fruits and vegetables. Always check packaging information before buying.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)