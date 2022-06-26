SHMITTAH ALERT: Israeli Produce Being Sold in Popular Sullivan County Supermarket

With still three months left to shmittah in Eretz Yisroel, produce grown in Israel continues to pop up in various supermarkets, posing a serious halachic stumbling block to many unwitting consumers.
One place that is currently selling shmittah items is the Shoprite in Sullivan County, a popular shopping option among kosher consumers. Some of the produce’s packaging even says that terumos and maasros have been taken.
The produce with this problem at the Shoprite include both fruits and vegetables. Always check packaging information before buying.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Just wondering- according to minhag yerushalayim that produce grown by non- Jews doesn’t have kedusha, is it a problem to export it to chu”I?
If not (and I don’t think it’s a problem, though I need to double-check) then perhaps this is nochri produce which was acquired by a jew before it was finished being packaged (and thus chayav in terumos and maasros) and then sent to chu’l?
If this is all true, then it wouldn’t be a problem to export.
Of course, all of these factors would need to be ascertained.
Why would terumos and maasros be taken if it was shmitta produce?
Excuse my ignorance. How is it that these farms are “frum” enough to take off trumos and masiros but don’t keep shemita.