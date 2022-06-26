Bennett: “A Completely Right-Wing Government Is A Disaster”

As Naftali Bennett prepares to end his one-year stint as prime minister, he gave a series of interviews to the media on Motzei Shabbos.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Bennett said: “A completely right-wing government in the current sense is a disaster in my opinion because there are no balances.”

The statement caused an immediate uproar, even among those who have ceased to be surprised by Bennett’s transformation from an ardent right-winger to a tool of the left and Yair Lapid.

“Who would have believed that the con man, who in the past served as the head of the Yesha [Yehudah and Shomron] council, the man who pushed the word ‘right’ into every scam he launched – ‘New Right,’ ‘Yamina,’ – would say that a ‘right-wing government is a disaster?'” one social media user wrote. “Go home! Go!”

“This is the man who used us to build an entire career based on a completely right-wing government,” stated Channel 14 News journalist Yinon Magal. “Unreal.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)