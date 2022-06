A woman in her 80s was killed after she was hit by a bus in Rosh Ha’Ayin on Sunday.

The woman, a pedestrian, was struck by a bus on Shlomo HaMelech Boulevard a the intersection with Rabbi Shalom Shabazi Street.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Ido Ashraf who was the first emergency medical responder at the scene said, “Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that she had suffered.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)