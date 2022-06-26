Ukrainian Ambassador Threatens To Limit Entry Of Israelis To Uman

Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Motzei Shabbos that Ukraine is considering revoking Israelis’ exemptions from visas, including the thousands that travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, in retaliation for the limits Israel is placing on Ukrainian refugees.

In an interview with Yediot Achronot, Korniychuk complained that Israel is “unfairly” imposing restrictions on Ukraianins entering Israel and that the “Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the President’s Office told me that this is unacceptable.”

“And now we’re considering whether to suspend visa waivers for Israelis in response,” Korniychuk threatened. “It may not be felt now but before Rosh Hashanah, the Israeli government will feel it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)