Ukrainian Ambassador Threatens To Limit Entry Of Israelis To Uman

Ukrainian ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said on Motzei Shabbos that Ukraine is considering revoking Israelis’ exemptions from visas, including the thousands that travel to Uman for Rosh Hashanah, in retaliation for the limits Israel is placing on Ukrainian refugees.
In an interview with Yediot Achronot, Korniychuk complained that Israel is “unfairly” imposing restrictions on Ukraianins entering Israel and that the “Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and the President’s Office told me that this is unacceptable.”
“And now we’re considering whether to suspend visa waivers for Israelis in response,” Korniychuk threatened. “It may not be felt now but before Rosh Hashanah, the Israeli government will feel it.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Best thing !!! Stop shtupping them with Yiddish $$$
So, Israel doesn’t want an unlimited number of goyim to take up illegal residence at taxpayers’ expense, and now, that “poor” Ukraine wants to retaliate!
Remind me again who was assisting the SS at Babi Yar?
Hopefully, he will follow through. With all the craziness going on in Ukraine, the last place Israelis should be traveling to (other than Turkey) is Uman. Stay home and and get reacquainted with your family over the yamim noraim.
Let Ukraine retaliate,they are loosing the tourists income.Beside it’s better to be at home with your family for ראש השנה!
No surprise here.
hopefully they keep their threat. at least something good will come out of this war