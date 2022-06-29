“THESE DEATHS ARE ON BIDEN”: Texas Gov. Slams President After Dozens Found Dead in Truck

After at least 50 people were found dead in a trailer in San Antonio Monday night, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wasted no time in pointing a finger at who he believes is responsible.

“At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants in Texas,” Abbott shared in a tweet (the number of dead has since been revised upwards). “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.”

Other Republicans also slammed Biden and his allies for their open border policies.

“Horrific. This… is… WRONG,” tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz. “How many more people have to die before Dems give a damn?”

Police believe that the migrants were abandoned by those who were smuggling them, leaving them locked in with no air conditioning. Temperatures on Monday reached a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit, and officials say there were no signs that the migrants had any water to drink.

Firefighters found “stacks of bodies” inside the truck, which was left close to Interstate 35, which goes to the Mexico border, after a local worker heard cries from inside the truck.

16 survivors, which include 4 children, were rushed to nearby hospitals, suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)