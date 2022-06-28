PHOTOS: Vizhnitz Rebbe, Maimonides Executives Visit Rachmasrivka Rebbe in ICU

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe from Yerushalayim and top executives at Maimonides Hospital paid a visit to the Rachmasrivka Rebbe in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he is being treated for a severe case of pneumonia.

The rebbe’s visitors included Maimonides CEO Ken Gibbs, who has instructed hospital staff to ensure that every need of the rebbe and his family is expediently taken care of.

“The hospital has truly gone out of their way to ensure that the rebbe and his family are in good hands,” askanim who are at the rebbe’s side told YWN. “Every level of Maimonides Hospital’s administration, leadership, and medical personnel have stepped up to be of any assistance they can be. The rebbe’s family is extremely grateful to them.”

Doctors say that the condition of the Rebbe, Chai Yitzchok ben Esther Rivka, has seen some improvement today, but that he is still in need of rachamei shamayim.

A Yom Tefillah on the rebbe’s behalf is being held today, with tens of thousands of chasidim davening for the revered rebbe’s refuah sheleima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)