B’ezras Hashem, the long-awaited, full-length animated film version of the beloved story album, The Lost Treasure is finally here! A spinoff of the classic Golden Crown created by Abie Rotenberg and Rabbi Shmuel Klein, The Lost Treasure features an epic tale packed with adventure and heart, and a powerful lesson in caring for a fellow Jew, brought to life by cutting edge, state-of-the-art computer animation. So gather the whole family, sit back, relax and enjoy!

A Shimmy Shtauber Production

CLICK HERE FOR ACCESS