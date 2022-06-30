Report: Israel Refuses Hamas’s Proposal For Limited Prisoners Swap

The Israeli government turned down an offer by the Hamas terror group for a limited prisoner exchange instead of a comprehensive agreement, Yediot Achronot reported on Wednesday.

After announcing that Israeli captive Hisham al-Sayed is ill and issuing a video as proof, Hamas offered Israel via Egyptian intermediaries an “urgent humanitarian prisoner exchange” of al-Sayed for all ailing Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

According to the report, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid view the publication of the video as a desperate attempt by Hamas to revive stalled prisoner swap talks with Israel. If al-Sayed is truly ill, as the terror group claims, it is also an attempt to shift the responsibility for his health to Israel.

Israel is only interested in a deal that also includes the release of Avera Mengistu and the return of the remains of fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, the report added.

