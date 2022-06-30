Unprecedented Violation Of Kosel: Sefer Torah & Yair Lapid Sign

The Women of the Wall group shamelessly turned their monthly “prayer” session into an unprecedented violation of the Kosel’s kedusha on Thursday morning, Rosh Chodesh Tammuz.

The women turned the Kosel plaza into a protest site – singing and dancing around a woman holding a Sefer Torah aloft while displaying a large sign stating: “Prime Minister Lapid – implement the Kosel plan!”

The protest lacked any basis in reality as not only will Lapid’s power as prime minister be extremely limited due to the laws binding an interim government, but in addition, the coalition lacks a majority to pass any laws – especially a controversial one.

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation expressed its pain at the crossing of red lines once again and the execution of an actual protest at the heart of the Kosel plaza, in a manner unprecedented in its offensiveness,” a spokesperson for the foundation stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)