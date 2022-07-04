MASS SHOOTING: 5 Dead, 16 Injured At Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois [VIDEOS]

At least five people were killed and 16 injured are feared dead following a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday., just two blocks away from a popular Lubavitch shul – The Central Avenue Synagogue.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene on 2nd Street and Central Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. First responders reported multiple victims, with CPR required for several of them.

Parade-goers scattered as gunshots rang out, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets they had brought to what they innocently believed would be a nice, peaceful outing.

A Lubavitcher bochur was at the parade running a tefillin stand when the shots rang out just a block away from him. His father, Eliezer Zalmanov, wrote in a Twitter post that his son called to say that he was safe and had evacuated to the nearby Chabad house.

The parade has been completely halted, with police now patrolling the area with rifles. There is no word yet on whether a suspect has been apprehended or identified.

“16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased,” Highland Park announced in a statement. “This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place.”

“Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park,” the statement continued.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)