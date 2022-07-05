Terror Near Bnei Brak: Chareidi Man Seriously Wounded, Manhunt Underway

A Chareidi resident of Bnei Brak was stabbed and seriously wounded by an Arab early Tuesday morning.

The 47-year-old man was walking on a pedestrian bridge between Bnei Brak and Givat Shmuel at about 5 a.m. when an Arab suddenly approached him and stabbed him in the head.

Emergency medical forces who arrived at the scene evacuated him to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer.

The man told police who arrived at the scene that he was attacked by an Arab who fled in the direction of Bnei Brak.

The victim’s wife later told Kan News: “My husband went to daven in Givat Shmuel. He said that when he got to the bridge, an Arab appeared, took something out of a bag, and hit him hard on the head. He has three fractures.”

According to a statement from Sheba Hospital, the victim suffered from a head injury and is in serious but stable condition.

Police immediately launched a manhunt with the assistance of a police helicopter.

Five hours after the attack, at about 10:00 a.m., the suspect has not yet been found.

The police are checking dozens of security cameras in the area alongside searching the city by foot. Shin Bet operatives are assisting in the search efforts.

This is a developing story.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)