SINKING LIKE A STONE: Biden’s Approval Drops to New Low – Just 36%!

President Joe Biden just can’t catch a break. Despite his desperate attempts at making Americans like him, things just seem to be getting worse and worse.

The latest poll from Monmouth University shows just how bad things have gotten for Biden and his administration. According to the poll, released on Tuesday morning, President Biden has an approval rating of just 36% (down from 38% in May), with 58% disapproving (up from 57%).

74% of Democrats say they approve of the job Biden is doing, but just 29% of independents and 3% of Republicans say the same.

The poll also found that more than 4 in 10 Americans (42%) say they are struggling to remain where they are financially – the first time ever that more than 3 in 10 Americans have said so in Monmouth polling. Less than half of Americans say their financial situation is stable, and only 9% say it’s improving.

A full 42% of Americans say they are outright struggling – an increase of 18 percentage points since just last year.

Nearly half the public say that either inflation (33%) or gas prices (15%) are their biggest financial concern, while the economy in general (9%) and paying everyday bills (6%) are among other financial concerns mentioned by poll respondents.

57% say the actions of the federal government over the past 6 months have hurt their family when it comes to their most important concern, and just 8% say the federal government’s policies have helped them.

“Economic concerns tend to rise to the top of the list of family concerns, as you might expect, but the singular impact of inflation is really hitting home right. And most Americans are blaming Washington for their current pain,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)