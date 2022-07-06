HOLIDAY MAYHEM: Shootings Soared in NYC Over July 4th Weekend

The blasts heard around New York City over Independence Day weekend weren’t just those from fireworks – blasts from guns lit up the city with sound and sights of gruesome carnage, too.

According to NYPD data, more than 50 people were shot over the weekend across 36 separate incidents spanning Friday through Monday, a significant increase from the 32 people shot in 27 incidents over the same holiday weekend last year.

On July 4th itself, more than two dozen people were shot, three of them fatally, in 14 separate incidents as sounds of freedom – and bloodshed – rang throughout the Big Apple. Another six people were struck by gunfire overnight Monday into Tuesday.

New York City has been grappling with a severe outbreak of violence throughout 2022. As of Tuesday, there were 213 homicides in the city, one of the highest totals the Big Apple has seen at this time of the year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)