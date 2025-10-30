Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Moshe Gafni Breaks His Silence: “I Saw A Bochur Crying In His Prison Cell”

UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni at the mass tefillah rally on Thursday.

After a long period of avoiding interviews, MK Moshe Gafni, head of the Degel HaTorah party, broke his silence and spoke live on Kol Chai Radio’s special broadcast from the mass rally in Jerusalem.

“This reality surpasses all imagination,” Gafni said with emotion. “People from all over the country have come to this mass atzeres, the likes of which we have rarely seen. The cry from here will be heard throughout the world, and I hope, with b’ezras Hashem, it will influence all those seeking to harm the Olam HaTorah.”

“The entire Am Yisrael sees that the world stands on limmud Torah—and now is the time to be mechazeik and cry out from one heart to the Borei Olam.”

Gafni then spoke sharply about the recent arrests and imprisonment of bnei yeshivos, which, after a short lull over Sukkos, has escalated in recent days.

“I visited the detainees yesterday, and I saw one of the bochurim crying—he wanted to learn, but he couldn’t in the cell. It reminded me of the Romans, of the dark days of our people.”

“This is a gezeirah from Shamayrim that we cannot live with. B’ezras Hashem, through the power of the masses gathered here, we will act to revoke it. We will all stand together to ensure such a thing never happens again.”

When asked what message this rally sends to the world, Gafni replied, “We are davening, crying out to Hakadosh Baruch Hu, asking for His help. This entire rally is one great tefillah—not politics, not a protest. It is a cry of pain and of emunah.”

At the close of the interview, Gafni thanked the organizers and the hundreds of thousands who attended, concluding, “This is the eternal nation. No one can defeat us as long as we are united around the Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

