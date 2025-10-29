Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

RARE SHOW OF UNITY: Both Satmar Factions Meet With Cuomo And Eric Adams [PHOTOS]

In a rare show of unity, representatives from both Satmar factions — Rabbi Moshe Indig and Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman — met moments ago with NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo, alongside Mayor Eric Adams.

The meeting, described by participants as a “family reunion,” took place at a private rooftop venue in Williamsburg.

YWN notes that neither Satmar gave Cuomo an endorsement, but a powerful message of unity was shown by Mayor Adams bringing together both sides for the meeting.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

