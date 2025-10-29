Heavily Armed Alabama Man Arrested for Alleged Plot to Attack Shuls Across the Southern US

An Alabama man allegedly planning to carry out coordinated attacks on shuls across multiple states was arrested late Monday night before he could act, authorities said, in what law enforcement is calling the prevention of a potential mass-casualty event.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office in Grove Hill announced that deputies, working with federal agents, arrested Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker at his home in Needham, Ala., following what they described as “credible threats of violence made against multiple synagogues throughout Alabama and surrounding states.”

“Likely acts of violence were averted before they happened,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to officials, a search warrant was executed at Shoemaker’s residence, where investigators recovered multiple firearms, a suitcase filled with ammunition, body armor, and other tactical gear believed to be linked to “plans of violence.”

“Further investigation revealed that the subject had intentions of not being taken alive and was possibly planning attacks on public figures as well,” the statement continued.

Sheriff DeWayne Smith said that Shoemaker is currently being held in the Clarke County Jail on state charges of resisting arrest and illegal possession of firearms, while federal agencies pursue additional charges.

“Because we worked together, you’re not reading about in the paper a situation where there was a mass shooting or something, and everybody’s wondering how we could have prevented it,” Smith said. “This is what happens when all the agencies work together.”

Officials said “numerous federal agencies”—including the FBI Mobile Field Office—are now involved in the investigation.

The Birmingham Jewish Federation said in a statement that there is “no credible threat to our community at this time,” adding that the arrest highlights both the ongoing danger of antisemitic violence and the importance of proactive law enforcement coordination.

“We are deeply grateful that swift and coordinated action by the FBI, state investigators and local law enforcement prevented what could have been a devastating act of violence,” the federation said. “This incident is a sobering reminder that threats motivated by antisemitism and hate persist. Yet it also highlights the power of partnership, preparedness and vigilance.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)