BD”E: Tragic Petirah of R’ Noach Klein After Being Struck By Vehicle in Boro Park

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic petirah of R’ Noach Klein z”l, 84, who was struck by a vehicle at 18th Avenue and 49th Street in Boro Park on Wednesday night.

Hatzolah had rushed to the scene, transporting R’ Noach to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, where he was sadly niftar a short time later, despite efforts to save his life.

The driver who struck him has been arrested by the NYPD and charged over multiple driving violations.

Levaya details will be published as they become available.

Besuros Tovos.

