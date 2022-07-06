Gantz Reveals “Unusual” Iranian Activity In Red Sea, ‘Most Significant In Ten Yrs.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday revealed satellite images of Iranian activity in the Red Sea, warning that it is the “most significant” activity in a decade.

The images show four Iranian military ships, including a Hengam-class landing ship, two Bandar Abbas-class replenishment ships, and a Mowj-class light frigate.

Speaking in Greece at the Economist Government Roundtable conference, Gantz said. “We can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with its ships patrolling the southern region. In recent months, we’ve identified the most significant Iranian military presence in the area in the past decade. It is a direct threat to trade, energy and the global economy.”

Gantz also spoke about about Iran’s recent tests of a satellite launcher, which he said could be used to carry warheads. “This test demonstrates that the Iranian regime has the capabilities to develop intercontinental missiles, that may reach as far as central Europe. This is in addition to operational ballistic systems and UAVs that can already reach the Eastern Mediterranean,” he warned.

