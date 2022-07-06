Shas MK’s Desire To Donate Kidney May Have Saved His Life

When Shas MK Moshe Arbel was asked to register as a kidney donor, he didn’t hesitate and began the series of medical tests required of all donors.

One of the preliminary tests revealed an abnormal growth on one of his kidneys which could have been life-threatening if left untreated. On Tuesday, he underwent surgery to have it removed.

Arbel stated: “Israel is first place in the world in kidney donations. The Borei Olam granted me the zechus that I was requested to join this amazing volunteer system and it ended up leading to the early discovery [of the abnormality] and my quick recovery.”

“I thank the public for their inquiries about my well-being. I feel well and I thank the doctors for their prompt treatment.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)