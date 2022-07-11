OUTRAGEOUS: “He Needs Sympathy:” Israeli Court Releases Bnei Brak Terrorist’s Father

The father of Bnei Brak terrorist Dia Hamarsha, who praised his son as a “heroic martyr” and incited further attacks, was released from jail by an Israeli judge due to his status as a “bereaved father.”

Ahmad Hamarsheh, the “bereaved father” (who reportedly had little contact with his son in recent years) somehow had the wherewithal to lead terror-supporting rallies in Jenin and make speeches calling for additional attacks in the days following his son’s death. Additionally, he made videos praising the Tel Aviv terror attack which quickly went viral in the Palestinian sector, gaining tens of thousands of views on social media.

After he was arrested and indicted for incitement and support of terror groups, the military prosecution requested that his detention be extended until the end of the court’s proceedings due to his incitement.

The judge in a military court in the Shomron refused to extend his arrest, writing that “it’s hard to judge the behavior of a bereaved parent.”

The military prosecution is appealing the decision.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)