Israel is Furious: US Refuses Israel’s Request To Accompany Biden To East Jerusalem

US President Joe Biden seems determined to kowtow to the Palestinian Authority as much as possible and is planning on engaging in a number of steps to do so during his visit to the PA on Friday, including announcements of increased US financial aid.

Biden is also taking the unprecedented step of making a visit to a Palestinian hospital in east Jerusalem, a move aimed at undermining the legally ratified US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital – the first US president to make such a move.

Additionally, US officials rejected Israel’s request to allow Israeli officials to accompany him on the visit.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that the Israeli government is furious at the US response, saying that this is a “matter of Israeli sovereignty.”

During his visit to the Augusta Victoria Hospital, Biden is scheduled to announce $100 million in US funding to the East Jerusalem Hospital Network, as well as signficiant donations from several Gulf States, including $25 million from the United Arab Emirates.

According to Walla reporter Barak Ravid, the relationship between the PA and the UAE is at a low point. “This is a way for the UAE to help Palestinians and bypass the PA,” he said.

It should be noted that the Trump administration cut $25 million to the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network due to the PA’s corruption.

According to Israeli intelligence and security expert, Brig. Gen.(res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, the PA spends $300 million annually on “pay to slay” payments, an amount more than sufficient to fund all Palestinian hospitals.

“The Palestinian Authority’s distribution of monthly salaries and benefits rewarding imprisoned and released terrorists and the families of “martyrs” amount to $300 million annually,” he said.

In other words, the Biden administration’s financial aid to the PA without holding it accountable for its “pay to slay” payments supports terrorism against Israeli and US citizens.

